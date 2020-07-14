Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

More than 5 million have lost health insurance and found no alternative, study finds
Jul 14, 2020

More than 5 million have lost health insurance and found no alternative, study finds

Families USA says there are about 5.4 million people who have fallen between the cracks in the system. School districts weigh the safety and monetary costs and benefits of reopening. For people leaving prisons right now, reentry is especially hard.

COVID-19

Millions of newly unemployed Americans have lost health insurance, study finds

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Jul 14, 2020
More than 5 million people who lost their jobs lost their health insurance and didn’t find an alternative.
Nearly 5.4 million workers lost their employer-provided health care insurance and have been unable to get it elsewhere.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
COVID-19

School districts weigh health risks and costs of reopening in the fall

by Justin Ho
Jul 14, 2020
The LA Unified School District, the second-largest in the country, will go online-only in the fall.
The Los Angeles Unified School District, which is sticking with online classes come August, has over 600,000 students. Testing them for COVID-19 could cost $300 per student over the year.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Those released from prison find reentry much harder due to COVID-19

by Samantha Max
Jul 14, 2020
Finding a job, often a challenge for people who have been incarcerated, is even more difficult because of the pandemic.
A Project Return staff member counsels a former prison inmate in the organization's parking lot.
Photo courtesy Corey Richard/Project Return
