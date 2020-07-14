Jul 14, 2020
More than 5 million have lost health insurance and found no alternative, study finds
Families USA says there are about 5.4 million people who have fallen between the cracks in the system. School districts weigh the safety and monetary costs and benefits of reopening. For people leaving prisons right now, reentry is especially hard.
Millions of newly unemployed Americans have lost health insurance, study finds
More than 5 million people who lost their jobs lost their health insurance and didn’t find an alternative.
School districts weigh health risks and costs of reopening in the fall
The LA Unified School District, the second-largest in the country, will go online-only in the fall.
Those released from prison find reentry much harder due to COVID-19
Finding a job, often a challenge for people who have been incarcerated, is even more difficult because of the pandemic.
