Mar 31, 2021
Measuring well-being in the U.S.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Gallup is out today with its latest numbers on health care affordability in the U.S., and it's not a good picture, as 18% of respondents say they can't afford quality care. Plus, markets pay attention to President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan. And, the effort to diversify boardrooms in corporate America.
Segments From this episode
Biden's infrastructure spending plan increases optimism that economy will get back on track
"Infrastructure has been widely talked about as a plan that President Biden is going to launch. We're going to hear details of that. And then there's also talk of more stimulus beyond that infrastructure initiative. That's all positive. Money flowing into the economy is good," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. The offset to that, Schmidt said, is that interest rates will rise as well. But it's good, at the moment, that rates are inching up gradually, she said.
New Gallup data finds problems with the cost of U.S. health care
Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd has more.
Addressing the boardroom diversity problem in the U.S.
Take Your Seat CEO Jerusha Stewart on how barriers to networking contribute to a lack of diversity in corporate boardrooms.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director