Measuring well-being in the U.S.
Mar 31, 2021

Measuring well-being in the U.S.

Gallup is out today with its latest numbers on health care affordability in the U.S., and it's not a good picture, as 18% of respondents say they can't afford quality care. Plus, markets pay attention to President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan. And, the effort to diversify boardrooms in corporate America.

Segments From this episode

Biden's infrastructure spending plan increases optimism that economy will get back on track

"Infrastructure has been widely talked about as a plan that President Biden is going to launch. We're going to hear details of that. And then there's also talk of more stimulus beyond that infrastructure initiative. That's all positive. Money flowing into the economy is good," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. The offset to that, Schmidt said, is that interest rates will rise as well. But it's good, at the moment, that rates are inching up gradually, she said.
New Gallup data finds problems with the cost of U.S. health care

Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd has more.
Race and Economy

Addressing the boardroom diversity problem in the U.S.

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Daniel Shin
Mar 31, 2021
Take Your Seat CEO Jerusha Stewart on how barriers to networking contribute to a lack of diversity in corporate boardrooms.
Some studies suggest networking and lack of access to companies on a personal level is preventing many Black directors from getting noticed by boardrooms.
FangXiaNuo via Getty Images
