Measuring well-being in the U.S.

Biden's infrastructure spending plan increases optimism that economy will get back on track

"Infrastructure has been widely talked about as a plan that President Biden is going to launch. We're going to hear details of that. And then there's also talk of more stimulus beyond that infrastructure initiative. That's all positive. Money flowing into the economy is good," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. The offset to that, Schmidt said, is that interest rates will rise as well. But it's good, at the moment, that rates are inching up gradually, she said.