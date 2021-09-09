Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Health care battle continues for survivors of 9/11
Sep 9, 2021

Also today: Diane Swonk is today's guest to add more facets to the unemployment numbers discussion. A new study says racial inequalities have cost the U.S. $51 trillion dollars in lost output since 1990. And, while Google and Microsoft have pledged billions toward cybersecurity, there's a shortage of people with cybersecurity skills.

The 9/11 Legacy

20 years on, health care claims from 9/11 survivors are increasing

by Samantha Fields
Sep 9, 2021
Many have been diagnosed with cancer. The exposure to toxins from the pulverized buildings "has a really, really long tail," a doctor says.
In 2007, paramedic Marvin Bethea, a first responder on 9/11, displayed the medications he had to take in the aftermath.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Where are the cybersecurity pros?

While tech have pledged billions toward cybersecurity, there's a shortage of people who can actually do the work.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

