Health care battle continues for survivors of 9/11
Also today: Diane Swonk is today's guest to add more facets to the unemployment numbers discussion. A new study says racial inequalities have cost the U.S. $51 trillion dollars in lost output since 1990. And, while Google and Microsoft have pledged billions toward cybersecurity, there's a shortage of people with cybersecurity skills.
20 years on, health care claims from 9/11 survivors are increasing
Many have been diagnosed with cancer. The exposure to toxins from the pulverized buildings "has a really, really long tail," a doctor says.
Where are the cybersecurity pros?
While tech have pledged billions toward cybersecurity, there's a shortage of people who can actually do the work.
