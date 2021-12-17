Hawks, doves and an unusual album topping Australia’s music charts
Markets react as the U.S. and U.K. central banks turn more hawkish as Europe and Japan take a more dovish tone on monetary policy. Flammable building siding – also known as cladding – remains a dangerous problem in England. An album featuring endangered birds is beating pop stars like Michael Buble and Billie Eilish on Australia's music charts.
