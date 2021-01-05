UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
New evidence of how hard it is to change U.S. health care
Jan 5, 2021

New evidence of how hard it is to change U.S. health care

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase put an end to their Haven joint health care venture. Plus, today's Senate runoff elections and the future of American economic policy. And, how the pandemic is changing perceptions of multigenerational households.

Segments From this episode

How the Georgia election results could affect the pace of spending, relief and recovery in the U.S. economy in 2021

"I think if the Democrats win, then I think you do get more stimulus, and probably faster economic recovery during 2021," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds. "I do think that we should recognize that even if we do get more stimulus, I think a lot of other things that we need to change in the long run — how do you balance the budget? How do you actually increase taxes when you need to do so? How do you reform immigration? These tough questions, I don't think they're going to be answered by Washington either way. We are in an era of partisan populism and that really makes it hard to make any tough choices in Washington."
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Amazon, Berkshire Hathway and JPMorgan Chase couldn't pull off serious disruption of the U.S. health care system

The three companies are ending their Haven joint venture in health care. Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Multigenerational households make good economic sense

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell , Meredith Garretson and Rose Conlon
Jan 5, 2021
The most recent numbers we have show 20% of the American population is living in multigenerational households.
"The multigenerational home is a safety net, yes. But the bigger story is the compelling economics of multiple generations living under one roof," says Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell.
Morsa Images via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Power - Instrumental Nicholas Britell

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Small radio stations in Georgia benefit from big spending on U.S. Senate races
Elections 2020
Small radio stations in Georgia benefit from big spending on U.S. Senate races
Three small businesses weigh in on the pandemic holiday season
COVID-19
Three small businesses weigh in on the pandemic holiday season

We’re ready for 2021, thanks to you!

Marketplace Investors kept our work strong in 2020.

You Make a Difference
Congress lets paid sick, family and medical leave mandate expire
COVID-19
Congress lets paid sick, family and medical leave mandate expire