Jan 5, 2021
New evidence of how hard it is to change U.S. health care
Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase put an end to their Haven joint health care venture. Plus, today's Senate runoff elections and the future of American economic policy. And, how the pandemic is changing perceptions of multigenerational households.
How the Georgia election results could affect the pace of spending, relief and recovery in the U.S. economy in 2021
"I think if the Democrats win, then I think you do get more stimulus, and probably faster economic recovery during 2021," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds. "I do think that we should recognize that even if we do get more stimulus, I think a lot of other things that we need to change in the long run — how do you balance the budget? How do you actually increase taxes when you need to do so? How do you reform immigration? These tough questions, I don't think they're going to be answered by Washington either way. We are in an era of partisan populism and that really makes it hard to make any tough choices in Washington."
Amazon, Berkshire Hathway and JPMorgan Chase couldn't pull off serious disruption of the U.S. health care system
The three companies are ending their Haven joint venture in health care. Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Multigenerational households make good economic sense
The most recent numbers we have show 20% of the American population is living in multigenerational households.
