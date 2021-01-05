New evidence of how hard it is to change U.S. health care

How the Georgia election results could affect the pace of spending, relief and recovery in the U.S. economy in 2021

"I think if the Democrats win, then I think you do get more stimulus, and probably faster economic recovery during 2021," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds. "I do think that we should recognize that even if we do get more stimulus, I think a lot of other things that we need to change in the long run — how do you balance the budget? How do you actually increase taxes when you need to do so? How do you reform immigration? These tough questions, I don't think they're going to be answered by Washington either way. We are in an era of partisan populism and that really makes it hard to make any tough choices in Washington."