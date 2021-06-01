Jun 1, 2021
Have you tried getting an Uber or Lyft lately?
In some cities, the cost of an Uber to the airport could rival that of the flight itself. There are long wait times and elevated prices for rides right now. We take a closer look at why. Plus, a new estimate on how long the global computer chip shortage could last. One CEO says it could be years. Also, the unequal distribution of COVID vaccines is threatening permanent economic recovery, according to leaders from the International Monetary Fund, World Health Organization, World Bank and World Trade Organization. And, how efforts at Howard University's College of Fine Arts aim to address a lack of diversity in Hollywood's executive suites.
Intel CEO says computer chip shortage may not be resolved for a couple of years
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Will drivers come back to Uber and Lyft?
Many ride-hailing drivers shifted to delivering food during the pandemic and aren't eager to return to transporting passengers.
WHO, WTO, IMF and World Bank leaders call for new $50 billion plan for more equitable COVID vaccine distribution
The BBC's Victoria Craig has more.
Howard U hopes to "put a major dent" in Hollywood's diversity problem
The HBCU is naming its reestablished school of fine arts after late actor and Howard alumnus Chadwick Boseman.
