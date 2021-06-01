Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Have you tried getting an Uber or Lyft lately?
Jun 1, 2021

Have you tried getting an Uber or Lyft lately?

In some cities, the cost of an Uber to the airport could rival that of the flight itself. There are long wait times and elevated prices for rides right now. We take a closer look at why. Plus, a new estimate on how long the global computer chip shortage could last. One CEO says it could be years. Also, the unequal distribution of COVID vaccines is threatening permanent economic recovery, according to leaders from the International Monetary Fund, World Health Organization, World Bank and World Trade Organization. And, how efforts at Howard University's College of Fine Arts aim to address a lack of diversity in Hollywood's executive suites.

Segments From this episode

Intel CEO says computer chip shortage may not be resolved for a couple of years

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
COVID & Unemployment

Will drivers come back to Uber and Lyft?

by Matt Levin
Jun 1, 2021
Many ride-hailing drivers shifted to delivering food during the pandemic and aren't eager to return to transporting passengers.
Ride-hailing companies are offering new incentives to attract drivers.
LPETTET via Getty Images
WHO, WTO, IMF and World Bank leaders call for new $50 billion plan for more equitable COVID vaccine distribution

The BBC's Victoria Craig has more.
Race and Economy

Howard U hopes to "put a major dent" in Hollywood's diversity problem

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 1, 2021
The HBCU is naming its reestablished school of fine arts after late actor and Howard alumnus Chadwick Boseman.
Howard University has made several moves in recent years to try to make Hollywood more diverse. In 2019, it launched a partnership with Amazon Studios. Pictured: Howard President (second from left) and Amazon Studio's Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Latasha Gillespie (second from right).
Brian Stukes/Getty Images for Amazon Studios
Music from the episode

Can’t Let Go, Juno Kishi Bashi

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
