Have you tried getting an Uber or Lyft lately?

In some cities, the cost of an Uber to the airport could rival that of the flight itself. There are long wait times and elevated prices for rides right now. We take a closer look at why. Plus, a new estimate on how long the global computer chip shortage could last. One CEO says it could be years. Also, the unequal distribution of COVID vaccines is threatening permanent economic recovery, according to leaders from the International Monetary Fund, World Health Organization, World Bank and World Trade Organization. And, how efforts at Howard University's College of Fine Arts aim to address a lack of diversity in Hollywood's executive suites.