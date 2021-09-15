Have you paid rent on time? Now that can help you get a house
Also today: Susan Schmidt joins us to discuss the economy as well as whether or not Fed chair Jerome Powell will stick around. Then, we engage in a discussion about how company leaders handle the challenges that come when it's time for people to return to the physical workplace.
Could rental history for loan applicants help boost home ownership?
Fannie Mae says including loan applicant's rental payment history could help correct past housing inequities.
How can company leaders best manage a return to the workplace?
Constance Dierickx, author of "High-Stakes Leadership," speaks about how managers can best help workers transition from a work from home environment to a back in-person and hybrid work situation.
