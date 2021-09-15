Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Have you paid rent on time? Now that can help you get a house
Sep 15, 2021

Have you paid rent on time? Now that can help you get a house

Also today: Susan Schmidt joins us to discuss the economy as well as whether or not Fed chair Jerome Powell will stick around. Then, we engage in a discussion about how company leaders handle the challenges that come when it's time for people to return to the physical workplace. 

Segments From this episode

Could rental history for loan applicants help boost home ownership?

by Amanda Peacher
Sep 15, 2021
Fannie Mae says including loan applicant's rental payment history could help correct past housing inequities.
A house for sale in South Pasadena, California, in April.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
The Big Return

How can company leaders best manage a return to the workplace?

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Sep 15, 2021
Constance Dierickx, author of "High-Stakes Leadership," speaks about how managers can best help workers transition from a work from home environment to a back in-person and hybrid work situation.
As companies consider how best to return to ask employees to return to in-person or hybrid work environments, Constance Dierickx says the key to success includes "connection."
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
