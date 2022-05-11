Has peak inflation arrived?

The latest consumer price index shows that prices rose 8.3% between April of this year and last year. While that's high, it's not has high as we've seen ... so, does that mean inflation has peaked? Here to consult with us is Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors. Plus, Ukraine has reduced some natural gas shipments from Russia, which might alter how natural gas to European nations that are still reliant on it. Also, the recent hit to the value of cryptocurrencies. And, why North Korea is likely to once again prioritize its weapons program over its economic well-being.