Has peak inflation arrived?
May 11, 2022

Has peak inflation arrived?

The latest consumer price index shows that prices rose 8.3% between April of this year and last year. While that's high, it's not has high as we've seen ... so, does that mean inflation has peaked? Here to consult with us is Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors. Plus, Ukraine has reduced some natural gas shipments from Russia, which might alter how natural gas to European nations that are still reliant on it. Also, the recent hit to the value of cryptocurrencies. And, why North Korea is likely to once again prioritize its weapons program over its economic well-being.

Segments From this episode

Once considered inflation-proof, crypto is stumbling

by Matt Levin
May 11, 2022
Bitcoin, ethereum and dogecoin are all down, but here's why that fact is unlikely to deter big investors.
Crypto's crash is unlikely to steer investors away.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

