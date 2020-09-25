Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Harley-Davidson is leaving India
Sep 25, 2020

Harley-Davidson is leaving India

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The European Union is set to appeal Apple's $15 billion tax bill ruling. Harley-Davidson has decided to end its manufacturing operations in India. The Olympics will go ahead but in a simplified form.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Hollywood has a back-to-work agreement
COVID-19
Hollywood has a back-to-work agreement
Due to COVID-19, this Thai tour operator is playing the waiting game
My Economy
Due to COVID-19, this Thai tour operator is playing the waiting game

Cast your vote for Marketplace to get us one step closer
to our goal.

DONATE TODAY
Are Americans doing better or worse economically than they were 4 years ago?
Elections 2020
Are Americans doing better or worse economically than they were 4 years ago?

Raise a glass to Marketplace!

Just $7/month gets you a limited edition KaiPA pint glass. Plus bragging rights that you support independent journalism.
Donate today to get yours!

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE