Halving the IRS workforce in the middle of tax season
Mar 5, 2025

Halving the IRS workforce in the middle of tax season

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
The second Trump administration is reportedly working on a plan to dramatically reduce the workforce at the Internal Revenue Service.

Segments From this episode

As many as half of IRS workers could get the ax

by Nova Safo

“I think there’s no scenario in which it doesn’t endanger the federal revenue,” says Vanessa Williamson, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, of the Trump administration’s play to layoff workers at the IRS. We’ll hear more.

Spring break travel gets off to uncertain start

by Daniel Ackerman
Mar 5, 2025
Many people are taking shorter vacations or booking at the last minute. The cruise industry, however, is thriving.
Bookings for cruise ships — like for Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, billed as the world's largest cruise ship, seen above — have been strong this spring.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Los Angeles Wildfires

Money talks: LA's wealthy Palisades will rebuild faster than middle-class Altadena

by Caleigh Wells
Mar 5, 2025
After the fires, contractors are likely to choose higher-value properties in Pacific Palisades than less lucrative projects in Altadena.
A sign expressing love for the community stands among the ruins of a house that was destroyed in the Eaton fire.
David McNew/Getty Images
