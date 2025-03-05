Halving the IRS workforce in the middle of tax season
The second Trump administration is reportedly working on a plan to dramatically reduce the workforce at the Internal Revenue Service.
As many as half of IRS workers could get the ax
“I think there’s no scenario in which it doesn’t endanger the federal revenue,” says Vanessa Williamson, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, of the Trump administration’s play to layoff workers at the IRS. We’ll hear more.
Spring break travel gets off to uncertain start
Many people are taking shorter vacations or booking at the last minute. The cruise industry, however, is thriving.
Money talks: LA's wealthy Palisades will rebuild faster than middle-class Altadena
After the fires, contractors are likely to choose higher-value properties in Pacific Palisades than less lucrative projects in Altadena.
