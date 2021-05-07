Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

The business of live music at this point in the pandemic
May 7, 2021

The business of live music at this point in the pandemic

People whose jobs depend on performing in front of crowds are among the many trying to figure out when the time is right to get back to it as vaccinations take hold. Plus, news that exports from China are up, as recovery takes hold in the U.S. and COVID slows factory production in India. And, new CDC guidelines to get the cruise industry sailing again.

Segments From this episode

China's exports are up 32% from a year ago

The BBC's Clare Williamson reports.
Cruise lines could offer free trial voyages to test safety

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 7, 2021
U.S. cruise ships are one step closer to setting sail again.
One way cruise lines can qualify to restart is by conducting “trial” voyages to test the efficacy of new safety measures before paying passengers come on board.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

"Things Come Around" for rock band Guster after a year of canceled tours

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
May 7, 2021
Adam Gardner, guitarist and founding member of Guster, talks about how the pandemic changed life for touring musicians.
Despite canceling its remaining 2020 shows, Guster eventually did one socially distanced concert last summer and captured that experience via a short documentary, "Things Come Around."
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Cruise Astronautica

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
