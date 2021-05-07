May 7, 2021
The business of live music at this point in the pandemic
People whose jobs depend on performing in front of crowds are among the many trying to figure out when the time is right to get back to it as vaccinations take hold. Plus, news that exports from China are up, as recovery takes hold in the U.S. and COVID slows factory production in India. And, new CDC guidelines to get the cruise industry sailing again.
Segments From this episode
China's exports are up 32% from a year ago
The BBC's Clare Williamson reports.
Cruise lines could offer free trial voyages to test safety
U.S. cruise ships are one step closer to setting sail again.
"Things Come Around" for rock band Guster after a year of canceled tours
Adam Gardner, guitarist and founding member of Guster, talks about how the pandemic changed life for touring musicians.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
