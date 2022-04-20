Grubhub to be offloaded by its European owner
Today European delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com announced it's looking to offload its American subsidiary Grub Hub, which it purchased less than two years ago for more than $7 billion. The UK's competition watchdog will get new powers to crack down on fake product reviews posted online. To crack down on overcrowding, the Italian city of Venice will require tourists who are only visiting for the day to book their slot in advance and pay an entrance fee.
