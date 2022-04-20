Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Grubhub to be offloaded by its European owner
Apr 20, 2022

Grubhub to be offloaded by its European owner

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Today European delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com announced  it's looking to offload its American subsidiary Grub Hub, which it purchased less than two years ago for more than $7 billion. The UK's competition watchdog will get new powers to crack down on fake product reviews posted online. To crack down on overcrowding, the Italian city of Venice will require tourists who are only visiting for the day to book their slot in advance and pay an entrance fee.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:30 AM PDT
7:57
2:41 AM PDT
9:17
2:54 AM PDT
1:50
5:10 PM PDT
28:27
3:39 PM PDT
28:22
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Could Netflix queue up a hint on how inflation can alter our behavior?
Could Netflix queue up a hint on how inflation can alter our behavior?
The pandemic has been driving demand for bigger new homes
The pandemic has been driving demand for bigger new homes
Biden administration restarts oil and gas leases on federal lands
Biden administration restarts oil and gas leases on federal lands
What does it take to be an effective mental health app?
Marketplace Tech
What does it take to be an effective mental health app?