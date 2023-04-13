The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Grocery giant Tesco’s profits halve in a year
Apr 13, 2023

Grocery giant Tesco’s profits halve in a year

From the BBC World Service: One of the world's largest grocery stores, Tesco, has announced that its pre-tax profits halved last year to $1.25 billion. We look at what's driven the decline. Plus, Kenya is struggling to pay government workers due to its huge national debt, but the government won’t borrow to fix the problem. And, an Instagram post promoting eyeshadow by the French fashion company Dior has prompted an angry backlash from people in China.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

