Grocery giant Tesco’s profits halve in a year
From the BBC World Service: One of the world's largest grocery stores, Tesco, has announced that its pre-tax profits halved last year to $1.25 billion. We look at what's driven the decline. Plus, Kenya is struggling to pay government workers due to its huge national debt, but the government won’t borrow to fix the problem. And, an Instagram post promoting eyeshadow by the French fashion company Dior has prompted an angry backlash from people in China.
