Giving thanks, even when tragedy strikes your business

Even with Janet Yellen leading the Treasury Department, more government pandemic spending will depend on Congress

Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel, says it's not "smooth sailing right out of the gates" for more federal pandemic relief once the Biden administration takes over. That's because there will still be the question of what Congress can agree on. However, Cleveland said, Janet Yellen, Biden's pick for treasury secretary, can help. "Having a helpful advocate at Treasury pushing spending programs through Congress is the key here," he said.