Giving thanks, even when tragedy strikes your business
Nov 24, 2020

Plus, what would Janet Yellen as treasury secretary mean for the chances the U.S. government extends more pandemic relief? And, GM has changed its mind and is no longer pushing back against California's clean car standards.

Even with Janet Yellen leading the Treasury Department, more government pandemic spending will depend on Congress

Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel, says it's not "smooth sailing right out of the gates" for more federal pandemic relief once the Biden administration takes over. That's because there will still be the question of what Congress can agree on. However, Cleveland said, Janet Yellen, Biden's pick for treasury secretary, can help. "Having a helpful advocate at Treasury pushing spending programs through Congress is the key here," he said.
GM makes U-turn in Trump's fight over California emissions

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Nov 24, 2020
GM had previously sided with the Trump administration in a legal fight over California setting its own emissions standards.
General Motors CEO Mary Barra speaks to the news media before the automobiile maker's annual meeting of shareholders at GM world headquarters June 12, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Turkey company to miss Thanksgiving after fire wipes out inventory

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Nov 24, 2020
But the loyalty of Greenberg Turkeys' customers has the business hoping for a strong return in 2021.
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys usually gets about 200,000 birds to people each year.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

4/17/1975 Rob Viktum

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
