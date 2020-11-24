Nov 24, 2020
Giving thanks, even when tragedy strikes your business
Plus, what would Janet Yellen as treasury secretary mean for the chances the U.S. government extends more pandemic relief? And, GM has changed its mind and is no longer pushing back against California's clean car standards.
Even with Janet Yellen leading the Treasury Department, more government pandemic spending will depend on Congress
Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel, says it's not "smooth sailing right out of the gates" for more federal pandemic relief once the Biden administration takes over. That's because there will still be the question of what Congress can agree on. However, Cleveland said, Janet Yellen, Biden's pick for treasury secretary, can help. "Having a helpful advocate at Treasury pushing spending programs through Congress is the key here," he said.
GM makes U-turn in Trump's fight over California emissions
GM had previously sided with the Trump administration in a legal fight over California setting its own emissions standards.
Turkey company to miss Thanksgiving after fire wipes out inventory
But the loyalty of Greenberg Turkeys' customers has the business hoping for a strong return in 2021.
