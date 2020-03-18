Featured Now COVID-19Econ Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️United States of Work

$1 trillion to cushion the economy
Mar 18, 2020

$1 trillion to cushion the economy

The White House's plan to send money directly to Americans to soften the economic blow from COVID-19: How would it work? Businesses in London finding it harder to "keep calm and carry on."

COVID-19

Checks to U.S. households could provide stimulus after COVID-19 downturn

by Mitchell Hartman Mar 18, 2020
Government leaders contemplate the idea as part of a multi-billion dollar plan to stimulate the economy.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, center, said he wants stimulus checks to go out in the next two weeks.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
COVID-19

COVID-19 is making it hard for London businesses to "keep calm and carry on"

by Victoria Craig Mar 18, 2020
One industry group says Britain's hospitality businesses have taken in 60% less money than usual and customer visits have plunged 40%.
Jesse Dunford Wood, chef and owner of Parlour restaurant pub in London, at work in his kitchen.
Lauren McLean
Blue World Mac Miller

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow