Mar 18, 2020
$1 trillion to cushion the economy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The White House's plan to send money directly to Americans to soften the economic blow from COVID-19: How would it work? Businesses in London finding it harder to "keep calm and carry on."
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Checks to U.S. households could provide stimulus after COVID-19 downturn
Government leaders contemplate the idea as part of a multi-billion dollar plan to stimulate the economy.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
COVID-19
COVID-19 is making it hard for London businesses to "keep calm and carry on"
One industry group says Britain's hospitality businesses have taken in 60% less money than usual and customer visits have plunged 40%.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow