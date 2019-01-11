DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

The U.S. shutdown is helping keep a Boeing plane grounded in Iran

January 11, 2019

From the BBC World Service … What does former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn’s detention mean for the future of the car alliance as automakers struggle with slowing consumer demand, geopolitical tension, and worries of waning global growth?  Then, you might think the U.S. government shutdown only impacts the United States, but a Norwegian Boeing plane is stranded in Iran after an emergency landing four weeks ago. We’ll tell you why and explain what it’ll take to get it back in the air. Then, we ask: How do you grow your economy without fouling up the air and heating the planet? Today's show is sponsored by PDFfillerPitney Bowes and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.    

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.