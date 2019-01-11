The U.S. shutdown is helping keep a Boeing plane grounded in Iran

From the BBC World Service … What does former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's detention mean for the future of the car alliance as automakers struggle with slowing consumer demand, geopolitical tension, and worries of waning global growth? Then, you might think the U.S. government shutdown only impacts the United States, but a Norwegian Boeing plane is stranded in Iran after an emergency landing four weeks ago. We'll tell you why and explain what it'll take to get it back in the air. Then, we ask: How do you grow your economy without fouling up the air and heating the planet?