The WWI roots of modern-day government spin
Oct 21, 2020

The WWI roots of modern-day government spin

When does public communication become government propaganda? We can learn something by looking back to the World War I-era Committee on Public Information from the Wilson administration. Plus, the latest on the antitrust case against Google.

Segments From this episode

DOJ does not appear to be restructuring antitrust law for Big Tech in Google lawsuit

Marketplace's Erika Beras has more.
How American government propaganda was born

by David Brancaccio and Candace Manriquez Wrenn
Oct 21, 2020
A new book sees the roots of modern government persuasion in a World War I-era agency.
The media during the inauguration of President Woodrow Wilson. A new book by John Maxwell Hamilton sees the origins of modern government persuasion in a World War I-era office set up by the Woodrow Wilson administration in 1917.
Keystone/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Computer World - 2009 Remaster Kraftwerk

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
