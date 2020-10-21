Oct 21, 2020
The WWI roots of modern-day government spin
When does public communication become government propaganda? We can learn something by looking back to the World War I-era Committee on Public Information from the Wilson administration. Plus, the latest on the antitrust case against Google.
Segments From this episode
DOJ does not appear to be restructuring antitrust law for Big Tech in Google lawsuit
Marketplace's Erika Beras has more.
How American government propaganda was born
A new book sees the roots of modern government persuasion in a World War I-era agency.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director