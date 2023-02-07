Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
Google’s Bard isn’t Shakespeare, but instead an AI chatbot
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Google announced this week that it is developing Bard, the tech giant's chatbot intended to rival ChatGPT. Microsoft, meanwhile, is trying to develop its own chatbot to work with the Bing search engine. The recent scandal in India involving the Adani Group, one of the country's largest companies, is sending waves through the Indian economy. And, a look into why consumer debt is on the rise in the U.S. ahead of the Fed's report on consumer credit.
Segments From this episode
Google and Microsoft to raise their own rivals to ChatGPT
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
What's behind India's Adani scandal?
The BBC's India correspondent, Arunoday Mukharji, explains what's been going on in the country.
Consumer debt is becoming more of a burden
Consumer debt levels have been rising. While wage gains have helped people pay off debt, those gains have been slowing down.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC