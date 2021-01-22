I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Google threatens to pull its search engine out of Australia
Jan 22, 2021

Google threatens to pull its search engine out of Australia

From the BBC World Service: Proposed laws that would require tech giants share royalties with news publishers were called "unworkable" by Google's boss for Australia. Plus, U.K. retailers warn they could destroy goods stuck in the EU. And, why 2021 will be a year of change for cinema.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
