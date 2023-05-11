Banks in TurmoilFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Google races to catch up in big tech’s AI craze
May 11, 2023

Google races to catch up in big tech's AI craze

Google is pushing in its chips to compete with OpenAI and other big tech companies in the race to develop increasingly complex artificial intelligence. We look at what the company's CEO, Sundar Pichai, had to say about the ongoing AI arms race going on in Silicon Valley and how Google is planning to compete. Plus, the Bank of England has hiked interest rates, which comes at a time of economic stagnation in addition to eye-watering inflation. And, we chat with Bob Brown of The CPA Solution about the biggest municipal fraud scheme in U.S. history. 

