Jan 21, 2021
Google, French news publishers reach deal on paying for content
Two French newspapers, Le Monde and Le Figaro, have agreed to a paid deal so Google can show excerpts of their stories in search results. Plus, Norwegian Air's survival plan. And, the economics of Irish soft power.
Segments From this episode
How Biden's roots and Riverdance play a role in Irish diplomacy
Around 35 million Americans say they have Irish heritage. It's a valuable social and business network.
