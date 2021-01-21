I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Google, French news publishers reach deal on paying for content
Jan 21, 2021

Google, French news publishers reach deal on paying for content

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Two French newspapers, Le Monde and Le Figaro, have agreed to a paid deal so Google can show excerpts of their stories in search results. Plus, Norwegian Air's survival plan. And, the economics of Irish soft power.

Segments From this episode

How Biden's roots and Riverdance play a role in Irish diplomacy

by Stephen Ryan
Jan 21, 2021
Around 35 million Americans say they have Irish heritage. It's a valuable social and business network.
People in Joe Biden's ancestral home of Ballina are proud of his success.
Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Following the path of pandemic homebuying
Adventures in Housing
Following the path of pandemic homebuying
Biden's nomination of Dr. Rachel Levine sends signal about LGBTQ health protections
Biden's nomination of Dr. Rachel Levine sends signal about LGBTQ health protections
A whiff of history – recreating some of Europe’s most evocative smells
A whiff of history – recreating some of Europe’s most evocative smells
What's at stake in Biden's sweeping immigration bill
What's at stake in Biden's sweeping immigration bill