DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Google faces a record $5 billion fine over its smartphone system

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … European regulators have accused the internet search giant of abusing the dominant position of its Android smartphone system. We explain the implications of the European Union's move. Then, it’s a golden moment for a couple of regions in Africa. Until a few days ago, you couldn’t even make a phone call between Ethiopia and Eritrea. But after two decades of tensions, passenger flights are resuming between the two countries. Finally, where in Africa can you get faster internet speeds than London or Toronto? We reveal all. Today's podcast is sponsored by Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), Anchor, LLC (anchorbooks.co/marketplace), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/18/2018).

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.