Will antitrust lawsuits affect Google’s earnings?

The Reddit-driven retail investment strategy appears to be losing some steam

GameStop and other stocks targeted by individual investors are down in early trading on Tuesday. However, Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG, says "the fascinating thing about the last year is how incredibly resilient the investing public has become. And even if we see a setback in terms of the speculative fever we've seen the last couple of weeks, it's very clear that that's only going to be a temporary phenomenon."