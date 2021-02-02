I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Will antitrust lawsuits affect Google’s earnings?
Feb 2, 2021

Will antitrust lawsuits affect Google’s earnings?

The e-commerce and advertising has been ticking along, but Google antitrust probes continue. Plus, a brief history of zero-fee online trading and how it brought us in part to the frenzy of meme stocks. And, pandemic downturn threatens the Eurostar rail service that connects the U.K. to parts of Europe.

Segments From this episode

The Reddit-driven retail investment strategy appears to be losing some steam

GameStop and other stocks targeted by individual investors are down in early trading on Tuesday. However, Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG, says "the fascinating thing about the last year is how incredibly resilient the investing public has become. And even if we see a setback in terms of the speculative fever we've seen the last couple of weeks, it's very clear that that's only going to be a temporary phenomenon."
Google's parent company releases earnings

by Erika Beras
Feb 2, 2021
Alphabet finished 2020 strong despite facing three antitrust lawsuits.
Did Google's three antitrust lawsuits affect its earnings and business model?
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Power Katy Perry

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
