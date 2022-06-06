Good and bad news for the baby formula shortage
The good news is that a major baby formula manufacturing plant in Michigan is restarting production after being closed for months. That could help ease the shortage. But it's going to take weeks for new product to hit the shelf. And the bad news is that the shortage has only gotten worse in recent weeks. Also, the U.S. considers lifting tariffs to flight inflation. And, half of NBA teams now have Black head coaches, including the Boston Celtics who are playing for a championship in the NBA Finals. But the league is still behind on equity when it comes to other hiring.
Segments From this episode
Families are still struggling to find baby formula
Low-income households and families of color are getting hit hardest, despite federal efforts to ease the shortage.
Biden administration considers easing China tariffs to try to tackle inflation
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Half of NBA teams are now led by Black head coaches
But those studying the NBA say change has been slower among referees, athletic trainers and in the front offices.
