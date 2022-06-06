Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Good and bad news for the baby formula shortage
Jun 6, 2022

The good news is that a major baby formula manufacturing plant in Michigan is restarting production after being closed for months. That could help ease the shortage. But it's going to take weeks for new product to hit the shelf. And the bad news is that the shortage has only gotten worse in recent weeks. Also, the U.S. considers lifting tariffs to flight inflation. And, half of NBA teams now have Black head coaches, including the Boston Celtics who are playing for a championship in the NBA Finals. But the league is still behind on equity when it comes to other hiring.

Segments From this episode

Families are still struggling to find baby formula

by Samantha Fields
Jun 6, 2022
Low-income households and families of color are getting hit hardest, despite federal efforts to ease the shortage.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Biden administration considers easing China tariffs to try to tackle inflation

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Half of NBA teams are now led by Black head coaches

by Savannah Maher
Jun 6, 2022
But those studying the NBA say change has been slower among referees, athletic trainers and in the front offices.
Ime Udoka has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first year as head coach of the team.
Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images
Music from the episode

I Can't Go For That the bird and the bee

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

