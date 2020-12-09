Dec 9, 2020
Brazilian airline first to fly Boeing’s 737 Max again
Commercial flights will resume nearly two years after the plane was grounded following two deadly crashes. Plus, human rights organizations call on drugmakers to share their COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property to help developing countries.
