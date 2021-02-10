Feb 10, 2021
When essential workers may not be employees
The disappearance of regular full-time jobs in the U.S. economy, one example being the trend of independent contractor janitors. Plus, GM reports quarterly results amid the company's announcement that it will keep three plants idle because of a global chip shortage. And, Aunt Jemima is rebranded as Pearl Milling Company.
Segments From this episode
Extended downtime for GM plants doesn't mean workers are losing their jobs
The company says there's a semiconductor shortage, and it will reassess the situation in mid-March
Aunt Jemima rebrands as Pearl Milling Company
It's part of a reappraisal of brands long criticized for their demeaning or racist roots.
Why janitors are increasingly employed by subcontractors, and what that says about the state of jobs in the U.S.
More from Marketplace's documentary podcast "The Uncertain Hour" and its new season that gets deep into the history and the future of employees. Host Krissy Clark joined the "Marketplace Morning Report" to discuss.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director