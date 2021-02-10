I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

When essential workers may not be employees
Feb 10, 2021

The disappearance of regular full-time jobs in the U.S. economy, one example being the trend of independent contractor janitors. Plus, GM reports quarterly results amid the company's announcement that it will keep three plants idle because of a global chip shortage. And, Aunt Jemima is rebranded as Pearl Milling Company.

Extended downtime for GM plants doesn't mean workers are losing their jobs

by Andy Uhler
Feb 10, 2021
The company says there's a semiconductor shortage, and it will reassess the situation in mid-March
Vehicles go through the assembly line at the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant on Feb. 21, 2020, in Lansing, Michigan.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Race and Economy

Aunt Jemima rebrands as Pearl Milling Company

by Nova Safo
Feb 10, 2021
It's part of a reappraisal of brands long criticized for their demeaning or racist roots.
Aunt Jemima has rebranded itself as Pearl Milling Company.
PepsiCo
Why janitors are increasingly employed by subcontractors, and what that says about the state of jobs in the U.S.

More from Marketplace's documentary podcast "The Uncertain Hour" and its new season that gets deep into the history and the future of employees. Host Krissy Clark joined the "Marketplace Morning Report" to discuss.
Music from the episode

Run Alive Run Felix Laband

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
