Global shipping companies halt shipments into and out of Russia
From the BBC World Service: Shipping giants, including Maersk, are responding to the growing risks of doing business with Russia and working to comply with international sanctions and restrictions. Plus, while stock markets have suffered sharp declines due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, cryptocurrencies have surged. And, could a cyber attack which halted Toyota's car production in Japan be related to the country's sanction action against Russia?
