Global shipping companies halt shipments into and out of Russia
Mar 1, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Shipping giants, including Maersk, are responding to the growing risks of doing business with Russia and working to comply with international sanctions and restrictions. Plus, while stock markets have suffered sharp declines due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, cryptocurrencies have surged. And, could a cyber attack which halted Toyota's car production in Japan be related to the country's sanction action against Russia?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

