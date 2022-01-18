Global oil prices hit their highest level in more than seven years
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: The crude oil price spike is on rising geopolitical risks, with concerns over a Russian invasion of Ukraine and supply disruptions in the United Arab Emirates after a deadly drone attack. Plus, at the virtual Davos summit, Chinese President Xi Xinping defended his common prosperity strategy. And, concerns over China's influence at Sri Lanka's new port city development.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director