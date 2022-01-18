Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Run into more customer service bots lately? Let Marketplace Tech know. More info
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Global oil prices hit their highest level in more than seven years
Jan 18, 2022

Global oil prices hit their highest level in more than seven years

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: The crude oil price spike is on rising geopolitical risks, with concerns over a Russian invasion of Ukraine and supply disruptions in the United Arab Emirates after a deadly drone attack. Plus, at the virtual Davos summit, Chinese President Xi Xinping defended his common prosperity strategy. And, concerns over China's influence at Sri Lanka's new port city development. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:40 AM PST
9:53
2:20 AM PST
6:50
2:55 AM PST
1:50
3:49 PM PST
27:06
Jan 14, 2022
20:11
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
The increased child care tax credit has ended — for now
The increased child care tax credit has ended — for now
Report details widening pandemic-era wealth gap
Report details widening pandemic-era wealth gap
New York's eviction moratorium has expired
New York's eviction moratorium has expired
What is the price of a COVID-19 test now?
COVID-19
What is the price of a COVID-19 test now?