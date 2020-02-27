Feb 27, 2020
World economy forecasted to slow to Great Recession pace
Can economic policymakers compensate for this virus? Housing shortages move to the heartland. Contrary to Keynes' prediction, the American workweek is still really long.
Stories From this episode
The housing shortage isn't just a coastal problem
New research from Freddie Mac shows Minnesota, Idaho and Montana don't have enough homes to meet demand.
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio
"Scarcity" and why we don't have a 15-hour workweek
Boston College professor Juliet Schor explains why the U.S. has never had anything close to a 15-hour workweek.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow