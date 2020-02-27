Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

World economy forecasted to slow to Great Recession pace

Feb 27, 2020
World economy forecasted to slow to Great Recession pace
Feb 27, 2020

World economy forecasted to slow to Great Recession pace

Can economic policymakers compensate for this virus? Housing shortages move to the heartland. Contrary to Keynes' prediction, the American workweek is still really long.

Stories From this episode

The housing shortage isn't just a coastal problem

by Justin Ho Feb 27, 2020
New research from Freddie Mac shows Minnesota, Idaho and Montana don't have enough homes to meet demand.
A new report from Freddie Mac says there are housing shortages in 29 states across the U.S.
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images for Redfin
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

"Scarcity" and why we don't have a 15-hour workweek

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin Feb 27, 2020
Boston College professor Juliet Schor explains why the U.S. has never had anything close to a 15-hour workweek.
English economist John Maynard Keynes, center, thought his grandchildren would be working 15-hour workweeks.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Always Coming Back Home To You Atmosphere

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow