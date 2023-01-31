Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
Global growth outlook more optimistic for 2023, says IMF
The global economy is projected to be low in the coming year but beat previous expectations, a fresh report from the International Monetary Fund says. Optimism about inflation, loosening supply chain backlogs, and the re-opening of China are all contributing to rosier predictions. A check-in with the so-called "resolution economy," which revolves primarily around people wanting to improve themselves in the new year. And, the French tech company Thales has launched a credit card that talks as an aid for people with visual impairments.
