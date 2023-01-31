My EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Global growth outlook more optimistic for 2023, says IMF
Jan 31, 2023

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
The global economy is projected to be low in the coming year but beat previous expectations, a fresh report from the International Monetary Fund says. Optimism about inflation, loosening supply chain backlogs, and the re-opening of China are all contributing to rosier predictions. A check-in with the so-called "resolution economy," which revolves primarily around people wanting to improve themselves in the new year. And, the French tech company Thales has launched a credit card that talks as an aid for people with visual impairments. 

Segments From this episode

IMF revises its global economic predictions up

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Talking credit cards help visually impaired people prevent abuse

by John Laurenson
Jan 31, 2023
Thales, a French firm, is launching a credit card that interacts with a user's smartphone to provide audio cues and transaction confirmations.
In Paris, Stephanie Khoeung tries out a new talking credit card that helps visually impaired people confirm transactions.
John Laurenson/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Dismantled Nekonomicon, Kylee Brielle

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

