Global energy giants plan their exit from Myanmar over human rights worries
Jan 21, 2022

Global energy giants plan their exit from Myanmar over human rights worries

From the BBC World Service: Two of the world's biggest energy companies, Total Energies and Chevron, are leaving Myanmar amid concerns about human rights abuses following last year's military coup. Plus: Toyota is hit with production delays. And, can insects become a bigger go-to food staple globally?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

