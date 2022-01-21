Global energy giants plan their exit from Myanmar over human rights worries
From the BBC World Service: Two of the world's biggest energy companies, Total Energies and Chevron, are leaving Myanmar amid concerns about human rights abuses following last year's military coup. Plus: Toyota is hit with production delays. And, can insects become a bigger go-to food staple globally?
