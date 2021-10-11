How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Global energy crisis intensifies
Oct 11, 2021

Global energy crisis intensifies

From the BBC World Service: As the global energy crisis intensifies, we hear from Europe, where all the focus is on Russian supplies of gas. We're also in China as the price of coal skyrockets and hear from India, where coal-fired power stations simply can't find the coal to power them.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

