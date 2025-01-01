Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Don't wait - make your tax-deductible gift to Marketplace! 🚨📊💵 Donate Now!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Global economies in 2025
Jan 1, 2025

Global economies in 2025

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: What's ahead for global economies this year? Plus, an applied futurist shares his predictions for the next big workplace trends.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:24 AM PST
9:15
2:41 AM PST
9:29
Dec 31, 2024
26:22
Dec 31, 2024
24:27
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
The economic legacy of Jimmy Carter
The economic legacy of Jimmy Carter
Rising trade deficit for goods isn't a cause for worry, experts say
Rising trade deficit for goods isn't a cause for worry, experts say
It's officially retail returns season
It's officially retail returns season
Marketplace Wrapped: 2024 Edition
Marketplace Wrapped: 2024 Edition