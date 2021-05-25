May 25, 2021
Global corporate tax overhaul on the horizon, says outgoing OECD head
From the BBC World Service: The outgoing head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Angel Gurría, believes a change in the U.S. administration has improved the chances of setting a global minimum rate for corporate tax.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
