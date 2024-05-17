Glitz, glamor and economics at the 2024 upfronts
We'll take the pulse of ad spending as streaming continues to outshine traditional broadcast television.
Segments From this episode
Media companies are leaning more into digital assets like streaming as advertisers continue to shy away from investing in broadcast television.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC