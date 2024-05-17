Adventures in HousingDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🖤 Donations of all sizes power our public service journalism Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Glitz, glamor and economics at the 2024 upfronts
May 17, 2024

Glitz, glamor and economics at the 2024 upfronts

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon
We'll take the pulse of ad spending as streaming continues to outshine traditional broadcast television.

Segments From this episode

Glitz, glamor and economics at this year's upfronts

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
May 17, 2024
Media companies are leaning more into digital assets like streaming as advertisers continue to shy away from investing in broadcast television.
Media companies often try to woo advertisers during their upfronts, such as this year's Amazon Prime Video announcement of a "Legally Blonde" prequel series.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:09 AM PDT
1:05
7:57 AM PDT
9:30
3:08 AM PDT
11:37
5:10 PM PDT
16:47
4:27 PM PDT
28:44
May 14, 2024
28:30
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
What pro-Palestinian campus protests look like across Europe
Marketplace Morning Report
What pro-Palestinian campus protests look like across Europe
Weekly jobless claims dip, but they've climbed this spring. What's the takeaway?
Weekly jobless claims dip, but they've climbed this spring. What's the takeaway?
New China tariffs have arrived. How do voters feel about them?
New China tariffs have arrived. How do voters feel about them?
With low wool prices, Midwestern sheep farmers are innovating with the fiber
With low wool prices, Midwestern sheep farmers are innovating with the fiber