May 14, 2020
Gig workers may be missing out
Gig workers are eligible for unemployment benefits, but they might be getting less money than they should. And, Marketplace's podcast "The Uncertain Hour" has a new season out now on public policy and "A History of Now."
Stories From this episode
Why some gig workers are getting less in unemployment benefits
They're eligible for assistance due to the pandemic, but a snag in the system may keep them from getting it.
