Gig workers may be missing out
May 14, 2020

Gig workers are eligible for unemployment benefits, but they might be getting less money than they should. And, Marketplace's podcast "The Uncertain Hour" has a new season out now on public policy and "A History of Now."

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Why some gig workers are getting less in unemployment benefits

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
May 14, 2020
They're eligible for assistance due to the pandemic, but a snag in the system may keep them from getting it.
Some gig workers are seeing that none of their self-employment income is being used to determine what their unemployment insurance benefit should be.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Power - Instrumental Nicholas Britell

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

