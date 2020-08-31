SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

The grassroots organizations of the gig economy
Aug 31, 2020

You probably tend to think of ride-hailing services or food delivery when you think of the gig economy. Others see things differently. New export rules from the Chinese government and what that means for TikTok. Is Zoom's success sustainable?

Segments From this episode

Zoom, ubiquitous technology during the pandemic, may face tougher competition

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 31, 2020
The videoconferencing company reports quarterly earnings for a period when its user population has ballooned.
A student attends a University of New Mexico class via Zoom. The software has become synonymous with video calls.
Sam Wasson/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Pharaoh Elior

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
