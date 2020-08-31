Aug 31, 2020
The grassroots organizations of the gig economy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
You probably tend to think of ride-hailing services or food delivery when you think of the gig economy. Others see things differently. New export rules from the Chinese government and what that means for TikTok. Is Zoom's success sustainable?
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Zoom, ubiquitous technology during the pandemic, may face tougher competition
The videoconferencing company reports quarterly earnings for a period when its user population has ballooned.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director