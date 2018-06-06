Getting more women in top jobs is about a concrete floor, not a glass ceiling

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Italy’s new prime minister faces a second vote of confidence in the lower house today. In his first policy speech, he confirmed several goals, including adopting a tough stance on migrants and a rejection of austerity measures. But is it what investors were hoping to hear after last week’s market turmoil? Then, Qatar Airways’ boss this morning has apologized for saying his company was led by a man because it is a “very challenging position.” We chat about why businesses shouldn’t approach gender equality as women needing to break through a glass ceiling … but rather build up from a concrete floor. (06/06/2018)