Aug 1, 2022

Getting a read on how the Biden administration views antitrust issues

The trial over the proposed merger of two massive book publishing companies tells us something about how the Biden administration could enforce antitrust in the future. The head of the Pacific Institute clues us in about the role of business in the world's water security situation.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

