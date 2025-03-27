Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Get ready for cars to get even pricier
Mar 27, 2025

Get ready for cars to get even pricier

sSTR/AFP via Getty Images
We parse the impact of new tariffs on cars and car parts. Plus, how can executive actions complicate financial planning for people and businesses?

Segments From this episode

Office Politics

Could lunchtime civics lessons help workers become more engaged citizens?

by David Brancaccio and Ariana Rosas
Mar 27, 2025
The Visible Hand Project helps remind workers of their civic responsibilities and bets that civic wellness can help overcome divisiveness.
400tmax/Getty Images
