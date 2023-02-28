A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Get ready for a Supreme Court showdown over student debt
Feb 28, 2023

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
The Supreme Court will hear arguments today in a case challenging the Biden administration's landmark student debt forgiveness program, which was initially announced mid-last year. We look into what could happen at the high court, and who could potentially be affected whichever way the justices rule. And, a conversation with Bruce Schneier, the author of a new book called "A Hacker's Mind: How the Rich and Powerful the Bend Society's Rules, and How to Bend Them Back."

Segments From this episode

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan goes before the Supreme Court

by Samantha Fields
Feb 28, 2023
At issue is if the president has the authority to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student debt for some 43 million borrowers.
President Biden's signature student-debt policy is now in the hands of the nine justices.
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Inside the "hacker" culture of the rich and powerful

by David Brancaccio and Ariana Rosas
Feb 28, 2023
A new book explores how the most privileged in society attempt to "hack" the rules.
The typical image of a hoodie-wearing hacker isn't the same as societal "hackers," argues "A Hacker's Mind" author Bruce Schneier.
Milan Jovic/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

