Germany's biggest bank hit by Panama Papers raid

November 29, 2018

From the BBC World Service… German prosecutors raid several Deutsche Bank offices over suspicions of money laundering, sending shares down. Then, with the U.S. and China locked in a trade war, can President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reach a truce at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires? Plus, we travel to Poland as part of our Life After Brexit series. The country is currently locked in a battle with Brussels over independence of the country's judges.