Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyThe Infinite ScrollI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Germany plans to spend big on defense
Mar 5, 2025

Germany plans to spend big on defense

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Germany’s future coalition partners want to relax its strict debt rules in order to boost its defense budget.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:34 AM PST
7:45
3:07 AM PST
11:13
4:49 PM PST
25:27
4:09 PM PST
26:18
Feb 28, 2025
1:07
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
After the fires, will behind-the-scenes film and TV workers also leave LA?
Los Angeles Wildfires
After the fires, will behind-the-scenes film and TV workers also leave LA?
Utilities took a bigger bite out of consumer spending in January
Utilities took a bigger bite out of consumer spending in January
Whaddya wanna know about federal layoffs and this economy?
Make Me Smart
Whaddya wanna know about federal layoffs and this economy?
“Financially Inclined” is back for Season 4
Financially Inclined
“Financially Inclined” is back for Season 4