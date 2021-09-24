How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Germany heads to the polls
Sep 24, 2021

Germany heads to the polls

From the BBC World Service: Ahead of elections in Germany this weekend, we take the temperature of the country's economy. And we hear from mid-size companies in Germany on what they want from the next government.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

