Germany after Angela Merkel: What are the priorities for the new government?
Dec 8, 2021

Germany after Angela Merkel: What are the priorities for the new government?

From the BBC World Service: As Angela Merkel's 16 years as German chancellor draw to a close, we hear what companies in Europe's biggest economy want from the incoming coalition government. Plus, Britain wants America to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum exports. And, why does the world's biggest vaccine maker in India have a large stockpile of COVID-19 shots?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

