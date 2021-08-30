Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

German politicians face off in TV debate to see who will replace Angela Merkel
Aug 30, 2021

From the BBC World Service: It's less than a month until Germany heads to the polls to elect their next chancellor. In the first televised debate, the leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel and take the reins of Europe's biggest economy clash over taxes and climate policy.  Plus, we profile the South African group looking to make it easier for women to work in the fishing industry.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

