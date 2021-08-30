German politicians face off in TV debate to see who will replace Angela Merkel
From the BBC World Service: It's less than a month until Germany heads to the polls to elect their next chancellor. In the first televised debate, the leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel and take the reins of Europe's biggest economy clash over taxes and climate policy. Plus, we profile the South African group looking to make it easier for women to work in the fishing industry.
