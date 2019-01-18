DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

German business, politicians make emotional Brexit plea

January 18, 2019

From the BBC World Service… German business leaders and politicians published an emotional letter in one of the U.K.'s biggest daily newspapers, making an emotional plea for Britain to stay in the E.U. We'll hear from the organizer about what she hopes the letter will actually accomplish. Then, Bentley blows out the candles on its 100th birthday cake today, but as ultra-luxury goods go out of style, is there a place for tricked-out cars anymore? Plus, members' clubs are becoming increasingly popular, but what do these venues offer business people looking to network?

