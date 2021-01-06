Jan 6, 2021
Tracking donations for Georgia’s runoff election
Record amounts of money poured into Georgia for the Senate runoff elections. Plus, ongoing reaction to runoff results from markets. Also, what's behind rising oil prices. And, more action against Chinese software apps from President Trump.
Segments From this episode
Market reactions to Georgia runoff results — and what they say about the future
Built in to market moves Wednesday morning are predictions about government spending, antitrust scrutiny and more.
Who donated to Georgia runoff campaigns?
Most of the money from Wall Street went to Republican PACs.
Crude oil prices are hitting their highest points since February
The increases come after Saudi Arabia decides to cut some production. Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
President Trump has ordered a ban on more Chinese software apps, including WeChat Pay and Alipay
The BBC's Katie Silver has more.
