Loading...

Tracking donations for Georgia’s runoff election
Jan 6, 2021

Tracking donations for Georgia’s runoff election

Record amounts of money poured into Georgia for the Senate runoff elections. Plus, ongoing reaction to runoff results from markets. Also, what's behind rising oil prices. And, more action against Chinese software apps from President Trump.

Segments From this episode

Market reactions to Georgia runoff results — and what they say about the future

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Jan 6, 2021
Built in to market moves Wednesday morning are predictions about government spending, antitrust scrutiny and more.
Democrat Raphael Warnock speaks at his Labor Canvass Launch at IBEW Local 613 on Jan. 5, 2021 in Marietta, Ga.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Who donated to Georgia runoff campaigns?

by David Brancaccio and Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 6, 2021
Most of the money from Wall Street went to Republican PACs.
Democrat Jon Ossoff has raised the most money in direct donations to candidates so far, according to the latest Federal Election Commission reports.
Megan Varner/Getty Images
Crude oil prices are hitting their highest points since February

The increases come after Saudi Arabia decides to cut some production. Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
President Trump has ordered a ban on more Chinese software apps, including WeChat Pay and Alipay

The BBC's Katie Silver has more.
Music from the episode

Jeeper Creeper Sinkane

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
