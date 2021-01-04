UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Markets are watching the Georgia Senate elections
Jan 4, 2021

Also, a new auto industry giant, Stellantis, is set to arrive with a merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot's parent company PSA. Plus, more French travelers are making their way to Monaco to avoid tougher coronavirus restrictions.

Market participants look ahead to Tuesday's Senate runoff elections in Georgia

"This is going to be a crucial election for control of the Senate. And that's going to matter for who gets appointed by the Biden administration, and what happens to fiscal policy in 2021," said Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. Fiscal policy like pandemic relief, but also taxation, industry regulation, the potential for student loan debt forgiveness and more.
Shareholders in the French carmaker PSA give the go-ahead to a $60 billion merger with Fiat Chrysler

The BBC's Theo Leggett reports.
COVID-19

Monaco is seeing a boost in French visitors

by John Laurenson
Jan 4, 2021
French patrons are visiting restaurants and other establishments that remain open in the small, neighboring principality.
A waiter wearing a protective face mask sets a table on the terrace at the Cafe de Paris as restaurants and cafes reopen in Monaco in June.
Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

French Isolation Kevoe West

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
