Jan 4, 2021
Markets are watching the Georgia Senate elections
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also, a new auto industry giant, Stellantis, is set to arrive with a merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot's parent company PSA. Plus, more French travelers are making their way to Monaco to avoid tougher coronavirus restrictions.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Market participants look ahead to Tuesday's Senate runoff elections in Georgia
"This is going to be a crucial election for control of the Senate. And that's going to matter for who gets appointed by the Biden administration, and what happens to fiscal policy in 2021," said Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. Fiscal policy like pandemic relief, but also taxation, industry regulation, the potential for student loan debt forgiveness and more.
Monaco is seeing a boost in French visitors
French patrons are visiting restaurants and other establishments that remain open in the small, neighboring principality.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
We’re ready for 2021, thanks to you!
Marketplace Investors kept our work strong in 2020.