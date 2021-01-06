UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

How markets are reading Georgia election results
Jan 6, 2021

How markets are reading Georgia election results

How Georgia runoff election results are driving up U.S. Treasury note yields and fueling expectations about government spending. Plus, a forecast for the 2021 world economy with World Bank President David Malpass. And, a drop in marriages and divorces during the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

Market reactions to Georgia runoff results — and what they say about the future

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Jan 6, 2021
Built in to market moves Wednesday morning are predictions about government spending, antitrust scrutiny and more.
Democrat Raphael Warnock speaks at his Labor Canvass Launch at IBEW Local 613 on Jan. 5, 2021 in Marietta, Ga.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
COVID-19

World Bank president forecasts "subdued" economic recovery for 2021

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Alex Schroeder
Jan 6, 2021
And that's if vaccine distribution stays on track, David Malpass says.
"If you only come back 4% this year [in growth for the world economy], you're not back to where you were, even at the end of 2021," World Bank President David Malpass said.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
COVID-19

Marriage and divorce are way down, study suggests

by Samantha Fields
Jan 6, 2021
Divorce is expensive, and many couples may not have the economic resources right now to split up.
Divorce is expensive, and right now, a lot of people don't have that money to spend.
Morakot Kawinchan via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Big Calm Morcheeba

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
