Jan 6, 2021
How markets are reading Georgia election results
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
How Georgia runoff election results are driving up U.S. Treasury note yields and fueling expectations about government spending. Plus, a forecast for the 2021 world economy with World Bank President David Malpass. And, a drop in marriages and divorces during the pandemic.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Market reactions to Georgia runoff results — and what they say about the future
Built in to market moves Wednesday morning are predictions about government spending, antitrust scrutiny and more.
World Bank president forecasts "subdued" economic recovery for 2021
And that's if vaccine distribution stays on track, David Malpass says.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Marriage and divorce are way down, study suggests
Divorce is expensive, and many couples may not have the economic resources right now to split up.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
We’re ready for 2021, thanks to you!
Marketplace Investors kept our work strong in 2020.